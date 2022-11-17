Pushing Russian Troops Out of Ukraine Will Not Happen in Next Few Weeks - Top US General

Kicking the Russian armed forces out of Ukraine is a "very difficult task" that is not going to happen in the next couple of weeks, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Kicking the Russian armed forces out of Ukraine is a "very difficult task" that is not going to happen in the next couple of weeks, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Wednesday.

"Kicking the Russians physically out of Ukraine is a very difficult task, and it's not going to happen in the next couple of weeks unless the Russian army completely collapses, which is unlikely," Milley said after a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

Milley said he assesses the probability of the Russian military being pushed out of what he claimed was Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, anytime soon as "not high.

However, Milley believes that a Russian withdrawal from Ukraine could come as a result of a political solution.

Last week, Milley said that a window for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine could open as soon as this winter, while Biden administration officials have been reportedly telling their Ukrainian counterparts that peace talks should not happen any time soon even if the expected lull in fighting does take place during winter.