Pushkin Monument Dismantled In Ukraine's Dnipro - City Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2022 | 10:44 PM

The monument to Alexander Pushkin, a famous classical Russian poet, was dismantled in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, city authorities said on Friday.

"Today we began dismantling all monuments related to Soviet and Russian past in accordance with the decision of the city council's executive committee. Now we are dismantling the monument to Alexander Pushkin," Mykhailo Lysenko, Dnipro's deputy mayor, said, as quoted by local newspaper Dnipro Operativniy.

In early December, city mayor Borys Filatov said that all monuments in Dnipro related to Russia and the Soviet Union would be dismantled and kept on the territory of a municipal company.

Earlier in the year, monuments to Pushkin were dismantled in such Ukrainian cities as Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Chernivtsi and others.

The dismantling of monuments associated with Soviet history, as well as the renaming of streets, began in Ukraine in 2015, when a controversial law on decommunization was passed. Recently, the Ukrainian authorities began to attack not only Soviet history, but also everything related to Russia.

