Pussy Riot Member Given 15-Day Jail Time for Nazi Symbol Display

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) A Moscow district court sentenced Pussy Riot member Margarita Konovalova, also known as Rita Flores, to 15 days in jail on Friday for displaying Nazi symbols on social media.

The woman is serving two back-to-back sentences. She was rearrested on Thursday after spending 15 days in custody for resisting police.

Konovalova's lawyer Dmitry Zakharov told Sputnik she was handed another sentence for posting a photo collage of a Tokio Hotel rock band member wearing a Nazi uniform.

The Pussy Riot protest and punk rock group rose to notoriety in Russia after its founding trio staged a performance inside Moscow's main Orthodox cathedral in 2012 and were charged with hooliganism.