Pussy Riot Member Leaves Russia After Serving 15-Day Detention - Lawyer

Sun 18th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) Veronika Nikulshina, a member of the Pussy Riot protest punk and performance art group, has left Russia after being released from a 15-day detention, the activist's lawyer, Dmitry Zakhvatov, told Sputnik on Sunday.

Nikulshina has been detained three times since early June for disobeying a police officer. The lawyer said the activist was released on Saturday.

"To date, Veronica has left Russia, it is true. I do not want to talk about the reasons for her departure. It will not be quite proper. No one will tell better than Veronica herself," Zakhvatov said.

The Pussy Riot group leaped into the spotlight after its high-profile performance in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow in 2012.

Back then, three of the band members were sentenced to two years in prison for hooliganism.

Nikulshina became famous a few years, during a Pussy Riot stunt amid the World Cup final in Moscow. She and several other Pussy Riot members ran onto the football field wearing police uniforms. A Moscow court found them guilty of violating the rules of behavior of spectators at official sports competitions and illegal wearing of police uniform, imposing arrests and small fines.

