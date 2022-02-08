UrduPoint.com

Pussy Riot Member Maria Alyokhina Charged With Propaganda of Nazi Symbols - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) A member of Russian protest punk and performance art group Pussy Riot, Maria Alyokhina, was arrested in Moscow on Monday and charged with displaying Nazi symbols, her lawyer told Sputnik.

"I got to the police department. Maria is charged with propaganda of Nazi symbols," Dmitry Zakhvatov said.

The law enforcement has not given any comments yet.

In December, Alyokhina was arrested for 10 days for displaying Nazi symbols on social media in 2015.

In September, the activist was sentenced to one year of restriction of freedom - under article incitement to violate sanitary rules - after calling on people to join January protests in support of jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

She was prohibited from leaving the house from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., leave Moscow, take part in mass events, and was obliged to check in with inspectors twice a month.

Alyokhina's and other offenders' calls to join the Navalny protests "created a threat of mass infections," as many people including those ill with COVID-19 came to the rally, according to the court ruling.

