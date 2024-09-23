Open Menu

'Put Austrians First': On A Pub Crawl With Far-right Voters

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 01:50 PM

'Put Austrians first': On a pub crawl with far-right voters

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) "Austrians need to be put first in their own country again," said widowed retiree Monika Skoff, echoing what many far-right voters who fear falling behind see as the main issue in the country's election this week -- migration.

The 69-year-old lives on a pension of 1,080 Euros ($1,200) a month and said she is having to save up for months to replace a broken washing machine.

"Migration is a problem -- and the money that's being spent on all the migrants. As an Austrian, you don't stand a chance," she said.

With the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) tipped to win Sunday's national vote for the first time, AFP joined a pub crawl organised by the party on the outskirts of Vienna to speak to its supporters.

Austria nowadays is "a catastrophe and something needs to change", said Skoff, who has been voting for the party founded by former Nazis since she was 20 years old.

Apart from migration -- one of the FPOe's main topics -- and the soaring cost of living, Skoff was also angry over how she said the government, a conservative-led coalition with the Greens, "mismanaged" the Covid pandemic.

Related Topics

Election Vote Vienna Austria Money Sunday All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

15 minutes ago
 SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdic ..

SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict

22 minutes ago
 PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional ..

PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

1 day ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

2 days ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

2 days ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

2 days ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

2 days ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

2 days ago

More Stories From World