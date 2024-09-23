'Put Austrians First': On A Pub Crawl With Far-right Voters
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) "Austrians need to be put first in their own country again," said widowed retiree Monika Skoff, echoing what many far-right voters who fear falling behind see as the main issue in the country's election this week -- migration.
The 69-year-old lives on a pension of 1,080 Euros ($1,200) a month and said she is having to save up for months to replace a broken washing machine.
"Migration is a problem -- and the money that's being spent on all the migrants. As an Austrian, you don't stand a chance," she said.
With the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) tipped to win Sunday's national vote for the first time, AFP joined a pub crawl organised by the party on the outskirts of Vienna to speak to its supporters.
Austria nowadays is "a catastrophe and something needs to change", said Skoff, who has been voting for the party founded by former Nazis since she was 20 years old.
Apart from migration -- one of the FPOe's main topics -- and the soaring cost of living, Skoff was also angry over how she said the government, a conservative-led coalition with the Greens, "mismanaged" the Covid pandemic.
