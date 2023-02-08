'Put politics aside', facilitate northwest Syria aid access: UN

A leading United Nations official on Wednesday called for the facilitation of aid access to rebel-held areas in Syria's northwest, warning that relief stocks will soon be depleted

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :A leading United Nations official on Wednesday called for the facilitation of aid access to rebel-held areas in Syria's northwest, warning that relief stocks will soon be depleted.

Rebel-held zones near Turkey's border -- hard hit by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck on Monday -- cannot receive aid from government-held parts of Syria without Damascus's authorisation.

"Put politics aside and let us do our humanitarian work," the UN's resident Syria coordinator El-Mostafa Benlamlih said in an interview with AFP, warning: "We can't afford to wait and negotiate. By the time we negotiate, it's done, it's finished." Monday's earthquake devastated entire sections of major cities in Turkey and Syria, killing more than 11,700 people, injuring thousands more and leaving many more without shelter in the winter cold.

In Syria alone, at least 2,662 people have been killed, according to the government and rescuers in rebel-held areas.

Speaking to AFP from Damascus, Benlamlih said the UN had to negotiate for access.

"We still have to negotiate and we still have to get access to, for example, the northwest area, it's not easy," he said.

No fresh deliveries have been sent from within Syria in about three weeks, according to the UN official.

The UN has some stocks in the area -- enough to feed 100,000 people for one week, he said.

"Once it's depleted, we need to replenish and this is my call," he said.

"We dont have time to talk politics or negotiate. We need to have open access."On Tuesday, the UN said the sole border crossing used to shuttle life-saving aid from Turkey into conflict-ravaged Syria has seen its operations disrupted.

"The road that is leading to the crossing has been damaged, and that's temporarily disrupted our ability to fully use it," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general.