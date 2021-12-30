UrduPoint.com

Putin, Abbas Call For Resumption Of Palestine-Israel Quartet Dialogue - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday underlined the need for prompt resumption of constructive Israeli-Palestinian dialogue under the auspices of Quartet on the middle East.

Putin and Abbas held a phone conversation on Thursday.

"In continuation of discussions during the meeting in Sochi on November 23, the leaders exchanged views on bilateral cooperation and Middle East settlement issues. In particular, both sides reiterated the need for an early resumption of constructive Palestinian-Israeli negotiations under the auspices of the Quartet of international mediators," the Kremlin said in a statement.

