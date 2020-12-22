UrduPoint.com
Putin, Abbas Discussed COVID-19 Fight, Mideast - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 04:41 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas, held a phone conversation on coronavirus response, including potential deliveries of Russian vaccines, and situation in the Middle East, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas, held a phone conversation on coronavirus response, including potential deliveries of Russian vaccines, and situation in the middle East, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"They discussed pressing issues related to bilateral cooperation in trade, the economy and humanitarian sphere. A special focus was made on cooperation in the fight against the spreading of the coronavirus infection, including possible deliveries of vaccines produced in Russia to Palestine," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"They addressed the problematic related to the Middle East settlement. Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to continue contributing to a fair long-term solution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, including using the potential of the 'quartet' of international mediators," the statement read on.

The leaders exchanged congratulations on the upcoming New Year holidays and agreed to maintain contacts at different levels, the Kremlin added.

