Putin, Abbas To Discuss Israeli Occupation, Regional Crises - Palestine's Prime Minister

Tue 21st January 2020 | 07:59 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss with Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas issues of the Israeli occupation, Palestinian refugees, upcoming elections in Israel and regional crises, Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority Mohammad Shtayyeh told Sputnik on Tuesday

"President Putin and our president are friends.

We stand nearly on the same footing when it comes to ending occupation, establishing a Palestinian state within the borders of 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital. So, they will be talking about these political issues on one hand and also how to advance the whole issue of the middle East, Israeli elections. ... They will also touch on all regional issues that have to do with Syria, Lebanon and other issues," Shtayyeh said.

