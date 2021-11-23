UrduPoint.com

Putin, Abbas To Discuss Situation In Middle East During Sochi Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Tuesday.

The Kremlin earlier said the presidents will consider further development of bilateral cooperation and the situation in the middle East region, with account for efforts made by Russia for the Palestinian-Israeli settlement.

The countries' leaders last spoke on the phone in December 2020. The conversation took place at the initiative of the Palestinian side. During the conversation, Putin reaffirmed Russia's readiness to help achieve a just and long-term solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, including using the potential of the Quartet of international mediators (Russia, the United States, the UN, the European Union). The heads of state spoke personally during Putin's visit to Bethlehem in January 2020.

