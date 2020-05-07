Putin, Abe Agree to Expand Joint Development of Medications Amid Pandemic - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have held a phone conversation to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, including cooperation on joint development of medications, and on trade and the economy, the Kremlin said on Thursday

"They have discussed the situation around the coronavirus pandemic. The Russian president and the Japanese prime minister have briefed each other on the measures implemented to contain the spreading of the infection. They have confirmed plans to expand profile health agencies cooperation, including on joint development of medications," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that the conversation was held at Japan's initiative.

"They have touched upon other pressing matters related to the Russian-Japanese cooperation, including on trade and the economy," the statement read on.

Abe has congratulated Putin on the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Kremlin added.

Putin and Abe have agreed to continue contacts at different levels, as the global epidemiological situation normalizes.