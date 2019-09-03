Putin-Abe Meeting Unlikely to Bring Great Progress on Peace Treaty Negotiations - Moscow

Upcoming meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is unlikely to bring significant progress on the peace treaty negotiations, since major differences remain, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Tuesday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Upcoming meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is unlikely to bring significant progress on the peace treaty negotiations, since major differences remain, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Tuesday.

Putin and Abe plan to discuss bilateral cooperation and the peace treaty on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Negotiations continue ... I wouldn't expect any breakthrough [after Putin-Abe talks], as this is a long process, it will obviously take much time.

Significant differences remain, but we will continue our thorough dialogue with the Japanese side on the existing differences to bring our positions closer and ... continue seeking mutually acceptable decisions," Morgulov told reporters on the sidelines of the EEF.

He said that Russian and Japanese deputy foreign ministers would hold security consultations in Tokyo next week.

The fifth edition of the EEF is set to take place in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.