Putin, Abe Note Progress In Russian-Japanese Ties

Sat 29th June 2019 | 04:40 PM

Putin, Abe Note Progress in Russian-Japanese Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Saturday their countries had moved on considerably from where they were years ago

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Saturday their countries had moved on considerably from where they were years ago.

"We are witnessing a positive trend in the Japanese-Russian ties across all areas.

We have just returned from a closing ceremony of the first Japanese-Russian cross-year in history, which helped us strengthen, expand and re-energize exchanges between our peoples," Abe said at the meeting wit Putin.

The prime minister added the two neighbors aimed to increase exchanges to an annual 400,000 people by 2023.

Putin, who is in Osaka for the G20 Summit, agreed there had been "serious progress" in relations between the two countries. He thanked Abe for inviting him to make a separate visit to Japan.

