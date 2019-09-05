UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Abe To Exchange Opinions At APEC Summit In Chile In November - Kremlin Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 12:57 PM

Putin, Abe to Exchange Opinions at APEC Summit in Chile in November - Kremlin Aide

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have agreed to exchange opinions on a wide range of matters at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which Chile will host in November, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday

RUSSKY ISLAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have agreed to exchange opinions on a wide range of matters at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which Chile will host in November, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.

"It has been agreed that the president and the prime minister will conduct a detailed exchange of opinions on different aspects of bilateral cooperation at the APEC summit in Chile in November," Ushakov told reporters, asked about the results of Putin-Abe talks on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Russia Vladimir Putin Vladivostok Chile September November Media Event From

Recent Stories

Militants Produce Toxic Agents in Afghanistan's Re ..

6 minutes ago

The National Commission for Human Development (NCH ..

6 minutes ago

CEO of Russia's Novatek Expects Slightly Higher Ga ..

6 minutes ago

Terrorists in Syria Use Drones of Western Design t ..

6 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly up as dealers absorb positive ..

6 minutes ago

Social media users paying glowing tributes to Arm ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.