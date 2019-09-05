Putin, Abe to Exchange Opinions at APEC Summit in Chile in November - Kremlin Aide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RUSSKY ISLAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have agreed to exchange opinions on a wide range of matters at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which Chile will host in November, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.

"It has been agreed that the president and the prime minister will conduct a detailed exchange of opinions on different aspects of bilateral cooperation at the APEC summit in Chile in November," Ushakov told reporters, asked about the results of Putin-Abe talks on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.