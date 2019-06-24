Putin, Abe to Sign Number of Deals at Upcoming Meeting at G20 Summit - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the upcoming G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka, and the two leaders are expected to sign a range of bilateral agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

Osaka will host the G20 summit from June 28-29.

"I will not reveal any details related to the upcoming Russian-Japanese contacts. I believe it is early to do it, since preparations continue. Putin plans to have contacts with Abe and to sign a range of documents.

You will learn later which exactly," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the possible deal on delivering Russian chicken meat to Japan.

When asked whether Putin would hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the summit, Peskov said that work on Putin's schedule was underway.

"We continue working on the schedule of the president's contacts, I cannot add anything else now ... Friday and Saturday will be extremely rich both in multilateral and bilateral meetings," Peskov said.

He added that Putin could make a stop en route from Osaka to Moscow.