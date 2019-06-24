UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Abe To Sign Number Of Deals At Upcoming Meeting At G20 Summit - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 03:26 PM

Putin, Abe to Sign Number of Deals at Upcoming Meeting at G20 Summit - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the upcoming G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka, and the two leaders are expected to sign a range of bilateral agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the upcoming G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka, and the two leaders are expected to sign a range of bilateral agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Osaka will host the G20 summit from June 28-29.

"I will not reveal any details related to the upcoming Russian-Japanese contacts. I believe it is early to do it, since preparations continue. Putin plans to have contacts with Abe and to sign a range of documents.

You will learn later which exactly," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the possible deal on delivering Russian chicken meat to Japan.

When asked whether Putin would hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the summit, Peskov said that work on Putin's schedule was underway.

"We continue working on the schedule of the president's contacts, I cannot add anything else now ... Friday and Saturday will be extremely rich both in multilateral and bilateral meetings," Peskov said.

He added that Putin could make a stop en route from Osaka to Moscow.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Trump Osaka Vladimir Putin Japan June From

Recent Stories

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Planning to Meet With ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Consider Lifting Restrictions Against Ge ..

2 minutes ago

Idlib Remains Only Hard-to-Reach Area in Syria for ..

2 minutes ago

Marium Aurengzeb said malnutrition was an importan ..

2 minutes ago

Parliamentarians suggest withdrawal of tax on toba ..

2 minutes ago

Two women killed in Sargodha

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.