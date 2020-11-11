MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Abkhazia's leader, Aslan Bzhaniya, will hold talks on the economy and regional security on Thursday in the Russian resort city of Sochi, the Kremlin said.

"On November 12, the president of the Republic of Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhaniya, will pay a visit to Russia at invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The negotiations, which will be held in Sochi, are set to focus on the current state and prospects of the bilateral cooperation on trade, the economy, culture and humanitarian issues; the implementation of the Russian-Abkhaz agreement on allied relations and strategic partnership signed on November 24, 2014; foreign policy coordination and cooperation on the regional security," the Kremlin said in a statement.