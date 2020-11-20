Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to abolish the Federal Agency for Press and Mass Media (Rospechat) and the Federal Communications Agency (Rossvyaz), their functions will be transferred to the Ministry of Digital Development

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to abolish the Federal Agency for Press and Mass Media (Rospechat) and the Federal Communications Agency (Rossvyaz), their functions will be transferred to the Ministry of Digital Development.

"To improve public administration in digital development, communications and mass communications; to address priority tasks in the digital economy; to reduce administrative barriers; and to optimize powers of federal executive bodies and the number of federal civil servants; I rule to abolish the Federal Agency for Press and Mass Media and the Federal Communications Agency," Putin's decree read.

The Ministry of Digital Development will perform the functions of the two abolished agencies. The ministry will become a legal successor of Rospechat and Rossvyaz, including in obligations arising from court rulings execution. Staffers of the abolished bodies will be able to continue their work in the Ministry of Digital Development.