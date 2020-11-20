UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Abolishes Russia's Federal Agency For Mass Media, Federal Communications Agency

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 01:00 PM

Putin Abolishes Russia's Federal Agency for Mass Media, Federal Communications Agency

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to abolish the Federal Agency for Press and Mass Media (Rospechat) and the Federal Communications Agency (Rossvyaz), their functions will be transferred to the Ministry of Digital Development

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to abolish the Federal Agency for Press and Mass Media (Rospechat) and the Federal Communications Agency (Rossvyaz), their functions will be transferred to the Ministry of Digital Development.

"To improve public administration in digital development, communications and mass communications; to address priority tasks in the digital economy; to reduce administrative barriers; and to optimize powers of federal executive bodies and the number of federal civil servants; I rule to abolish the Federal Agency for Press and Mass Media and the Federal Communications Agency," Putin's decree read.

The Ministry of Digital Development will perform the functions of the two abolished agencies. The ministry will become a legal successor of Rospechat and Rossvyaz, including in obligations arising from court rulings execution. Staffers of the abolished bodies will be able to continue their work in the Ministry of Digital Development.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Media From Court

Recent Stories

Led by Ms.Shreen Arshad Khan,Vice President,South ..

9 minutes ago

Speakers discuss methods to further enhance Pak-Ch ..

1 minute ago

IRSA releases 83,800 cusecs water

1 minute ago

China's new coal plants risk 2060 climate target: ..

1 minute ago

China Ready to Develop Space Tech Cooperation With ..

1 minute ago

Raza Rabbani opposes Imran Khan’s decision to ch ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.