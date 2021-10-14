UrduPoint.com

Putin About Navalny: He Broke The Law, We Will Not Put Anyone In Exclusive Conditions

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 05:50 AM

Putin About Navalny: He Broke the Law, We Will Not Put Anyone in Exclusive Conditions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Russia is not going to put in exclusive conditions anyone, including those who have violated the law, and are hiding behind political activities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said when asked a question about jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"The person you mentioned is in prison," Putin said in an interview with CNBC, published on the Kremlin's website.

According to him, besides Navalny, there are other people who also violated Russian laws.

"We are not going to put anyone, including those who hide behind political activities, in any exclusive conditions," Putin said.

