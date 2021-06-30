UrduPoint.com
Putin About Talks With Biden: Much Depends On US President

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the televised Q&A session on Wednesday that he had a meeting with Joe Biden because the American president was a significant figure in US politics.

During the "Direct Line," Putin was asked why he had met with Biden and if "little depended" on the US president.

"Much depends on the president of the United States," Putin said, adding that "although [the US] has its own political system, there are certain checks and balances, but a lot depends on the [president]."

The president also expressed hope that the US-Russian relations would eventually normalize.

