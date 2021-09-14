Putin 'absolutely healthy' after Covid in inner circle: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is "absolutely healthy" after going into self-isolation following the detection of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday

Moscow, Sept 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin is "absolutely healthy" after going into self-isolation following the detection of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

"The president is absolutely healthy," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that the Russian leader had taken a coronavirus test, without specifying the result.