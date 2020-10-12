UrduPoint.com
Putin, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Discussed Mideast, COVID-19 Pandemic - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Abu Dhai Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, they discussed the middle Eastern crises settlement and cooperation on the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"They confirmed mutual commitment to further strengthen the Russian-UAE strategic partnership, taking into consideration agreements reached during Russian president's state visit to the UAE in October 2019 .

.. They also touched upon the situation related to the Mideastern settlement," the Kremlin said in a statement, noting that the conversation was held at the UAE's initiative.

The leaders pointed to the importance of joint effort against the coronavirus pandemic, including cooperation on "Russian Sputnik V vaccine, clinical trials of which are currently conducted in the UAE," the statement read on.

The crown prince also extended his belated birthday congratulations to Putin, the Kremlin added.

