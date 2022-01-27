MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Turkey and will go as soon as the epidemiological situation permits, Putin's spokesperson said Thursday.

"Putin gratefully accepted the invitation, and they agreed that he would come on this invitation as soon as the epidemiological situation and their schedules allow for it," Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.