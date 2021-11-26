Putin Accepts Invitation to Visit Serbia Next Year - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted Serbian President Alexandar Vucic's invitation to visit the Balkan country next year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Vucic once again invited the president to visit Serbia, and the president accepted this invitation. The exact dates of the visit will be coordinated through diplomatic channels," Peskov told reporters.