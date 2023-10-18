Open Menu

Putin Accepts Invites To Visit Thailand, Vietnam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Putin accepts invites to visit Thailand, Vietnam

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted invitations to visit Thailand and Vietnam, according to government statements from the two Southeast Asian nations.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has thrown Putin into international isolation, leaving him with few allies.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin over the alleged deportations of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Thailand -- which is not a state party to the ICC Rome Statute -- opted to maintain cooperation with Russia.

Vietnam has maintained a strong relationship with Russia since the days of the Soviet Union.

President Vo Van Thuong invited Putin to visit Vietnam "soon", and Putin "happily" accepted the invitation, according to a Tuesday statement on the government's website.

Meanwhile, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin invited Putin for an official visit next year, he said in Beijing on Wednesday.

Both Srettha and Thuong met Putin on the sidelines of China's Belt and Road Initiative forum.

"I invited him to visit Thailand next year," Srettha said.

"President Putin likes Phuket, I understand he travels often," he said, referring to the Thai resort island.

According to a Thai government statement, Putin has accepted the invitation, but a date has yet to be set.

During the meeting with Srettha, Putin lamented a decline in bilateral trade due to a "turbulent international situation", according to the TASS Russian news agency.

More than a million Russians visited tourism-dependent Thailand this year.

Thailand recently made changes to its visa arrangements to allow Russians to visit the kingdom for up to three months -- an increase from 30 days.

Thailand joined China and India in abstaining at a UN General Assembly vote last year to condemn Russia's annexation of parts of Ukraine.

Vietnam's government website said Thuong and Putin discussed promoting economic and trade cooperation.

Russia is a top arms supplier to Vietnam.

Related Topics

Assembly India Prime Minister Thailand ICC United Nations Ukraine Russia China Vote Visit Road Beijing Rome Vladimir Putin Phuket Van Vietnam Visa Criminals From Government Top Asia Million Court

Recent Stories

Exciting News for Smartphone Enthusiasts: vivo V29 ..

Exciting News for Smartphone Enthusiasts: vivo V29 5G Available for Pre-Booking ..

29 minutes ago
 EAD, GGGI partner to accelerate green development ..

EAD, GGGI partner to accelerate green development in UAE

34 minutes ago
 Faiq Mansoor, An Actor in Making from Islamabad, P ..

Faiq Mansoor, An Actor in Making from Islamabad, Pakistan Gets Known for His Per ..

42 minutes ago
 UAE residents can access over 100 of MoCCAE&#039;s ..

UAE residents can access over 100 of MoCCAE&#039;s services within 4 minutes

49 minutes ago
 re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to ..

Re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to enhance circular economy

1 hour ago
 FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals ..

FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals: Senior official

2 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History ..

2 hours ago
 UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners wi ..

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners with Core42 to enhance national ..

2 hours ago
 GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pensi ..

GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pension, end-of-service gratuity

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

12 hours ago

More Stories From World