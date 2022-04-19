UrduPoint.com

Putin Accepts Pashinyan's Invitation To Visit Yerevan In H2 2022 - Joint Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Putin Accepts Pashinyan's Invitation to Visit Yerevan in H2 2022 - Joint Statement

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Yerevan in connection with the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in the second half of the year, the invitation was accepted, the two state leaders said in a joint statement following the talks in Novo-Ogaryovo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Yerevan in connection with the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in the second half of the year, the invitation was accepted, the two state leaders said in a joint statement following the talks in Novo-Ogaryovo.

Following the meeting, Putin and Pashinyan expressed confidence that the talks held in Moscow would further strengthen the Russian-Armenian multifaceted privileged alliance.

"N.V. Pashinyan expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome extended by V.V. Putin and confirmed his invitation to the Russian leader to visit Yerevan in connection with the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in the second half of 2022. The invitation was gratefully accepted," the document says.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Visit Yerevan Vladimir Putin Alliance

Recent Stories

Subzwari takes charge as Federal Minister for Mari ..

Subzwari takes charge as Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs

4 minutes ago
 Violators of constitution, watch thieves to go to ..

Violators of constitution, watch thieves to go to jails: Sana Ullah

4 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Attacks on Sc ..

UN Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Attacks on Schools in Kabul - Spokesperson

4 minutes ago
 Quarter of Italians Doubt Russia Committed 'War Cr ..

Quarter of Italians Doubt Russia Committed 'War Crimes' in Ukraine - Poll

4 minutes ago
 UBG welcomes formation of JWG Joint with China

UBG welcomes formation of JWG Joint with China

50 minutes ago
 Building Collapse in Indonesia Leaves 3 Dead, 5 Un ..

Building Collapse in Indonesia Leaves 3 Dead, 5 Under Rubble - Reports

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.