MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Yerevan in connection with the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in the second half of the year, the invitation was accepted, the two state leaders said in a joint statement following the talks in Novo-Ogaryovo.

Following the meeting, Putin and Pashinyan expressed confidence that the talks held in Moscow would further strengthen the Russian-Armenian multifaceted privileged alliance.

"N.V. Pashinyan expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome extended by V.V. Putin and confirmed his invitation to the Russian leader to visit Yerevan in connection with the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in the second half of 2022. The invitation was gratefully accepted," the document says.