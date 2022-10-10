Putin Accuses Kiev Of Acts Of Nuclear Terrorism
Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2022 | 03:40 PM
ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused Kiev of conducting acts of nuclear terrorism.
"These are acts of atomic terrorism. I mean rocket and artillery strikes on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," Putin told the Russian Security Council meeting, adding that Kiev has conducted three terrorist acts against the nuclear power plant in Kursk.