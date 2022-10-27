UrduPoint.com

Putin Accuses Ukraine Of Hiding 'Dirty Bomb' Traces

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Ukraine has been scrambling to hide traces of a so-called dirty bomb it has been building to spread radioactive material, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a forum in Moscow on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Ukraine has been scrambling to hide traces of a so-called dirty bomb it has been building to spread radioactive material, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a forum in Moscow on Thursday.

"They say the IAEA wants to inspect Ukrainian nuclear sites. We are all for it.

They should do it as soon as they can and in as many places as possible, because we know that the government in Kiev is doing its best to hide the traces," Putin said.

Russia knows where and how Ukraine is making the bomb, Putin told the Valdai Discussion Club. A dirty bomb mixes conventional explosives with radioactive material.

"I ordered (Defense Minister Sergei) Shoigu to call his colleagues and inform them about it. We cannot close our eyes to it," Putin said, referring to a series of phone talks that Shoigu held last week with French, Turkish, US and UK defense chiefs.

