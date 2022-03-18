UrduPoint.com

Putin Accuses Ukraine Of 'war Crimes' In Macron Call: Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused Kyiv of "war crimes" in a call with his French counterpart, saying that Moscow was doing "everything possible" to avoid civilian deaths in Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused Kyiv of "war crimes" in a call with his French counterpart, saying that Moscow was doing "everything possible" to avoid civilian deaths in Ukraine.

"Attention was drawn to the numerous war crimes committed daily by the Ukrainian security forces," the Kremlin said of the call between Putin and Emmanuel Macron.

"In particular massive rocket and artillery attacks on the cities of Donbas," the Kremlin added, referring to Ukraine's Russian-speaking east, part of which is controlled by pro-Moscow separatists.

Putin told Macron the Russian army was "doing everything possible to safeguard the lives of peaceful civilians, including by organising humanitarian corridors for their safe evacuation," the Kremlin said.

Both leaders also discussed ongoing talks between Moscow and Kyiv to end the conflict in Ukraine in the telephone call, which was a "French initiative", it said.

