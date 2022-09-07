Putin Accuses West of Deceiving Poor Countries Regarding Grain Deal

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The West has betrayed the poorest countries by breaking the agreements of the grain deal, but Russia will continue working on ensuring that food reaches global markets, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"All this pressure that was exerted on us by our quasi-partners and our geopolitical opponents, it was based precisely on Russia's call to ensure the interests of the poorest economies, to prevent hunger in these countries," Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

Russia has done and is doing everything that is expected of it to ensure the implementation of the agreements, the president stressed.

"But it turned out that once again it was just, as people say in our country, we were rudely cheated and dumped. And not only us, but also the poorest countries under the pretext of ensuring (their) interests," Putin said.

