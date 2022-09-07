UrduPoint.com

Putin Accuses West Of Deceiving Poor Countries Regarding Grain Deal

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Putin Accuses West of Deceiving Poor Countries Regarding Grain Deal

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The West has betrayed the poorest countries by breaking the agreements of the grain deal, but Russia will continue working on ensuring that food reaches global markets, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"All this pressure that was exerted on us by our quasi-partners and our geopolitical opponents, it was based precisely on Russia's call to ensure the interests of the poorest economies, to prevent hunger in these countries," Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

Russia has done and is doing everything that is expected of it to ensure the implementation of the agreements, the president stressed.

"But it turned out that once again it was just, as people say in our country, we were rudely cheated and dumped. And not only us, but also the poorest countries under the pretext of ensuring (their) interests," Putin said.

The 7th EEF is held from September 5-8 in Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Vladivostok September Market All From

Recent Stories

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today agains ..

Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today against Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns ..

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today

2 hours ago
 UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Sep ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th September 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.