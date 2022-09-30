UrduPoint.com

Putin Accuses West Of 'explosions' That Caused Nord Stream Leaks

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Putin accuses West of 'explosions' that caused Nord Stream leaks

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of organising blasts that resulted in multiple gas leaks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines from Russia to Europe

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of organising blasts that resulted in multiple gas leaks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines from Russia to Europe.

"Sanctions are not enough for the West, they have switched to sabotage. Unbelievable, but it is a fact!" Putin said during a televised speech at a Kremlin ceremony to annex four Moscow-occupied regions of Ukraine.

"By organising explosions on the Nord Stream international gas pipelines that run along the bottom of the Baltic Sea they actually started destroying European energy infrastructure," Putin said.

"It is clear to everyone who benefits from this," Putin added, without providing further details.

Unexplained gas leaks, preceded by two explosions, occurred on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on Monday.

Moscow and Washington both denied involvement in the incident.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines have been shrouded in political tensions since the Kremlin sent troops to Ukraine in February.

Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions, but the pipelines still contained gas though they were not operational.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Washington Nord Vladimir Putin February Gas From

Recent Stories

UNICEF Appalled by 'Horrific Attack' on Kabul Educ ..

UNICEF Appalled by 'Horrific Attack' on Kabul Education Center - Statement

54 seconds ago
 US Sanctions Upper House of Russian Parliament - T ..

US Sanctions Upper House of Russian Parliament - Treasury Dept.

55 seconds ago
 Minister holds open court in Lahore Development Au ..

Minister holds open court in Lahore Development Authority, listens to public pro ..

2 minutes ago
 AJK President attaches hopes with UNGA chief for p ..

AJK President attaches hopes with UNGA chief for playing role to ensure early re ..

2 minutes ago
 UK Foreign Secretary Says Summoned Russian Ambassa ..

UK Foreign Secretary Says Summoned Russian Ambassador to Protest Russia's New Re ..

2 minutes ago
 UK teen died after 'negative effects of online con ..

UK teen died after 'negative effects of online content': coroner

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.