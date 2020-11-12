UrduPoint.com
Putin, Acting Kyrgyz President Discuss Prospects Of Bilateral Ties - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 09:09 PM

Putin, Acting Kyrgyz President Discuss Prospects of Bilateral Ties - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, who is serving as acting president, discussed the state and prospects of bilateral relations, the Kremlin press service said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, who is serving as acting president, discussed the state and prospects of bilateral relations, the Kremlin press service said Thursday.

"The state and prospects of Russian-Kyrgyz relations were discussed," the Kremlin said.

According to the Kremlin, Putin expressed hope that the situation in Kyrgyzstan would stabilize and all internal issues would be resolved.

