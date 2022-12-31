UrduPoint.com

Putin Addressed Russians From Southern Military District Headquarters - Peskov

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his New Year address to the nation from the headquarters of the Southern Military District, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

Instead of the traditional background of the Kremlin, the head of state was standing in front of servicemen taking part in Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

"Considering the time difference, you know that the New Year has already arrived in Kamchatka, the Russian president congratulated the Russians with the New Year from there (from the headquarters of the southern military district), addressing Russians with his traditional New Year's speech," Peskov said.

According to Peskov, the greeting will be seen by all Russians - from Kamchatka to Moscow.

"This is the president's New Year's address," Peskov confirmed.

Putin visited the headquarters of the Southern Military District this morning where he talked to commanders and presented banners to army corps, including from Donetsk and Luhansk, Peskov said, adding that the president also presented awards to servicemen who showed courage and heroism during the special military operation.

