Putin Addresses Austrians on WWII End Anniversary About Memory of War, Defending Truth

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Defending the truth about war, keeping the memory of the fallen is the responsibility before the future generations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video address to Austrians on Thursday on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the World War II end.

Putin began his speech with greetings in German and Russian. He thanked Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who had invited him to address Austrians on this occasion.

"The memory of the fallen, of the war, defending the truth about it and honoring the true heroes is not just our shared duty.

We are responsible before the whole generation of victors. They sacrificed everything so that we, their successors, would not live through the tragedy of war. And we have to do everything today so that nobody would ever start a war again. This is our responsibility before the future generations," Putin said.

The Russian president wished Austrians successful recovery from the coronavirus epidemic.

"We are all fighting this epidemic, and it is very important to support each other in these trying times," Putin said in an address shown by the ORF2 broadcaster.