UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Addresses Austrians On WWII End Anniversary About Memory Of War, Defending Truth

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 02:47 PM

Putin Addresses Austrians on WWII End Anniversary About Memory of War, Defending Truth

Defending the truth about war, keeping the memory of the fallen is the responsibility before the future generations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video address to Austrians on Thursday on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the World War II end

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Defending the truth about war, keeping the memory of the fallen is the responsibility before the future generations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video address to Austrians on Thursday on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the World War II end.

Putin began his speech with greetings in German and Russian. He thanked Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who had invited him to address Austrians on this occasion.

"The memory of the fallen, of the war, defending the truth about it and honoring the true heroes is not just our shared duty.

We are responsible before the whole generation of victors. They sacrificed everything so that we, their successors, would not live through the tragedy of war. And we have to do everything today so that nobody would ever start a war again. This is our responsibility before the future generations," Putin said.

The Russian president wished Austrians successful recovery from the coronavirus epidemic.

"We are all fighting this epidemic, and it is very important to support each other in these trying times," Putin said in an address shown by the ORF2 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia German Vladimir Putin World War All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fifteen Migrant Workers Die in Train Accident in I ..

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019 20)

4 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Praises Russian-UK Cooperation During WWII i ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Sends Congratulatory Message to Georgia, Ukr ..

5 minutes ago

Former flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi includ ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.