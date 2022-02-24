UrduPoint.com

Putin Addresses Citizens Of Ukraine, Calls Russia's Actions Self-Defense

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Putin Addresses Citizens of Ukraine, Calls Russia's Actions Self-Defense

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Crimeans have made their choice, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his address to Ukrainians, adding that Russia's actions are in self-defense and called for cooperation.

"I am also addressing the citizens of Ukraine. In 2014, Russia was obliged to protect Crimea and Sevastopol residents from those whom you yourself call 'Nazis.

' Crimeans, residents of Sevastopol have made their choice ” to be with their historical homeland, with Russia. And we supported it," Putin said.

"The events today are not about the desire to harm the interests of Ukraine and Ukrainians. This is about defending Russia itself from those who hold Ukraine hostage and try to use it against our country and its people. Let me repeat myself, our actions are self-defense against the threats to us and the bigger problem than the one we are facing now," Putin said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Turkish Lira From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2022

31 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th February 2022

36 minutes ago
 Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

13 hours ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khanâ€™s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khanâ€™s offer for film

15 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

15 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>