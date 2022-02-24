MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Crimeans have made their choice, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his address to Ukrainians, adding that Russia's actions are in self-defense and called for cooperation.

"I am also addressing the citizens of Ukraine. In 2014, Russia was obliged to protect Crimea and Sevastopol residents from those whom you yourself call 'Nazis.

' Crimeans, residents of Sevastopol have made their choice ” to be with their historical homeland, with Russia. And we supported it," Putin said.

"The events today are not about the desire to harm the interests of Ukraine and Ukrainians. This is about defending Russia itself from those who hold Ukraine hostage and try to use it against our country and its people. Let me repeat myself, our actions are self-defense against the threats to us and the bigger problem than the one we are facing now," Putin said.