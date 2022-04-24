Putin Addresses Orthodox Christians, Russians on Easter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed Orthodox Christians and Russian citizens on Easter, saying that high moral values bring people together at this time, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

"This Feast of feasts brings Orthodox Christians and all Russians celebrating Easter Sunday together with high moral ideals and values being central to this unity, inspiring the best in people, encouraging them to believe in the triumph of life, goodness and justice," Putin was quoted as saying in a statement.

He also praised the creative and fruitful efforts of the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations to "preserve our rich historical, cultural and spiritual traditions, as well as to promote family values and educate the younger generation."

Putin highlighted the community support and charitable activities pursued by Christian organizations, which render assistance to "those in need of care and support in these challenging times."