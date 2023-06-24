Putin Addresses Russians, Military, Those 'Pushed Into Armed Insurrection'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday addressed Russians, the military and security services, as well as those "who have been pushed to the path of armed insurrection by deception and threats.

"

"I appeal to the citizens of Russia, to the personnel of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and special services, to the fighters and commanders who are now fighting in their combat positions, repelling the enemy's attacks and doing so heroically. I know that. Today I spoke again to the commanders of all lines. I also appeal to those who, through deception or threats, were drawn into this criminal adventure and pushed down the path of the grave crime of armed insurrection," Putin said in his address.