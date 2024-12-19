Open Menu

Putin Admits Security Failure Over General's Killing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Putin admits security failure over general's killing

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday made a rare admission of failings by his powerful security agencies over the Ukraine-orchestrated killing of a senior general in Moscow.

Igor Kirillov, the head of the Russian military's chemical weapons unit, was killed by a bomb planted in a scooter in Moscow on Tuesday, the boldest assassination claimed by Kyiv since the start of the conflict.

"Our special services are missing these hits. They missed these hits. It means we need to improve this work. We must not allow such very serious blunders to happen," Putin said at his end-of-year press conference, addressing a string of attacks inside Russia on high-profile Kremlin backers amid the military offensive on Ukraine.

