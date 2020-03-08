UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Advocates Constitutional Curb On Number Of Presidential Terms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 08:50 PM

Putin Advocates Constitutional Curb on Number of Presidential Terms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke in favor of limiting the number of terms anyone can serve in the country's top job, in a documentary clip aired on Rossiya 1 on Sunday.

A president in Russia can serve an unlimited number of terms but no more than two consecutive stints. Their duration was extended from four to six years by Putin's predecessor in 2008.

"There have been many proposals, including lifting the limit on the number of terms... But I think it would be better if the number of presidential terms was limited to guarantee rotation in office, which is important for our country," he said.

Putin's term runs out in 2024. He proposed sweeping changes to the national constitution in a televised address in January that include limiting the president's powers and bolstering those of the parliament.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Job Vladimir Putin January Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

International Women Day observed in various cities

20 minutes ago

UAE President appoints Emiratisation Under-Secreta ..

2 hours ago

Follow-Up Committee of the Initiatives of the UAE ..

2 hours ago

ACWA Power, Uzbekistan Ministry sign US$2.5 billio ..

2 hours ago

Personal hygiene product supplies sufficient: Unio ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on Cultural Heritage in ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.