Putin Advocates Constitutional Curb on Number of Presidential Terms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke in favor of limiting the number of terms anyone can serve in the country's top job, in a documentary clip aired on Rossiya 1 on Sunday.

A president in Russia can serve an unlimited number of terms but no more than two consecutive stints. Their duration was extended from four to six years by Putin's predecessor in 2008.

"There have been many proposals, including lifting the limit on the number of terms... But I think it would be better if the number of presidential terms was limited to guarantee rotation in office, which is important for our country," he said.

Putin's term runs out in 2024. He proposed sweeping changes to the national constitution in a televised address in January that include limiting the president's powers and bolstering those of the parliament.