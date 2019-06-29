UrduPoint.com
Putin Advocates For EU Agricultural Subsidies To Developing Economies To Stem Immigration

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested on Saturday that Europe needed to open up its market to agricultural imports from developing countries, which it should subsidize as a way of tackling the root cause of immigration

"If it continues its policy of keeping the agricultural market off-limits or almost off-limits to developing countries the question will be: how these economies should grow? The question is ...

whether it would be better off funneling these subsidies into agriculture in developing countries to create jobs. Let our colleagues make their choice: should they open their market to the resulting goods or open the border to immigrants?" he said.

Putin, who spoke at a press conference at the G20 Summit of developed economies in Japan's Osaka, compared EU import restrictions to industrial subsidies to Chinese companies, which sparked off a bitter trade dispute between China and the United States.

