Putin, African Delegation Note Importance of Russian Grain Supplies to Africa - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a productive conversation with the African delegation, the sides noted the importance of supplies of Russian grain to the poorest countries in Africa, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The importance of grain deliveries was emphasized (during the talks), but from Russia's point of view, primarily Russian grain to the African continent, to the poorest countries, the importance of continuing these deliveries was really stressed," Peskov told reporters.