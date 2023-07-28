Putin, African Leaders to Continue Dialogue on Ukraine - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and African leaders will continue their dialogue on the Ukrainian crisis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, adding that the delegations from Africa have not made any new proposals on this issue.

"Today, the dialogue that was planned in St.

Petersburg will be continued. Then we agreed, and the president promised that he would definitely continue the dialogue. Africans will continue to ask questions on Ukrainian issues, the president will be ready to give comprehensive answers," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that African leaders did not bring any new proposals regarding the Ukraine crisis to the ongoing Russia-Africa summit.