Putin, African Union Chairman To Discuss Political Dialogue Expansion On June 3 - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Senegalese President Macky Sall, who is currently that chairman of the African Union, in Sochi on June 3 to discuss the expansion of political dialogue and economic cooperation, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"On June 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Sochi with Chairman of the African Union, President of Senegal, Macky Sall ... The parties plan to discuss issues of Russia's interaction with the African Union, including the expansion of political dialogue, economic and humanitarian cooperation with the countries of the continent," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, will also take part in the talks, the statement added.

