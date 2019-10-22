UrduPoint.com
Putin After Talks With Erdogan Says Necessary To Further Help Syrian Refugees Return Home

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 11:30 PM

Putin After Talks With Erdogan Says Necessary to Further Help Syrian Refugees Return Home

It is necessary to further help Syrian refugees return to their homeland, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after the talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi

BOCHAROV RUCHEY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) It is necessary to further help Syrian refugees return to their homeland, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after the talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi.

Earlier in the day, the two leaders discussed the Turkish ongoing military operation against Kurdish militia.

"Of course, humanitarian issues were also discussed. We consider it necessary to continue help Syrian refugees return to their homeland, which will significantly reduce the socio-economic burden of the countries that agreed to accept the Syrians bear," Putin said.

