Putin After Words About Capitol: Don't Care If Anyone Blocks Me, People Are More Important

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 08:15 PM

Putin After Words About Capitol: Don't Care If Anyone Blocks Me, People Are More Important

Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on his statement about the storming of the Capitol, said that he did not care that he could be blocked anywhere, stressing that the most important thing for him is the trust of the Russian people

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on his statement about the storming of the Capitol, said that he did not care that he could be blocked anywhere, stressing that the most important thing for him is the trust of the Russian people.

"Firstly, I immediately said that I didn't think it was good. You apparently listened inattentively.

Secondly, I don't assess the event itself, I'm talking about what followed, and thirdly, I didn't care if someone would block me," Putin said said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), commenting on the host's remark about a possible negative reaction to his words about the storming of the Capitol.

The president stressed that the trust of the Russian people was more important to him.

"In the capacity in which I am now," Putin added.

