Putin Against Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination in Russia

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that introducing compulsory COVID-19 vaccination in the country is impractical and impossible.

"I want to state my position here again. In my opinion, it is inappropriate and impossible to introduce compulsory vaccination," Putin said at a government meeting on economic issues.