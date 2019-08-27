Putin Against 'Contact for Sake of Contact' at Next G7 Summit - Spokesman

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will not pursue his country's return to the Group of Seven most industrialized nations merely for the sake of restarting the G8 format, his spokesman said Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump suggested readmitting Russia to what used to be G8 at the G7 Summit in France this month. His country will host the next gathering, possibly at Trump's resort in Miami.

"We have not discussed the practical aspect of this. Any trip is prepared well in advance. Besides, a visit for the sake of a visit, a contact for the sake of a contact and a summit for the sake of a summit is not what Mr.

Putin is used to doing," Dmitry Peskov told Russia's Channel One.

The spokesman added that Russia preferred the format of G20.

Putin said earlier that Russia saw any contact with G7 nations as useful. But Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany tied Russia's return to progress in the Ukrainian peace process. Russia was expelled from the group in 2014 after being accused of a role in the war in eastern Ukraine, which it denied.

