Putin Agreed To Develop Cooperation In All Areas With Cuba, Venezuela - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Putin Agreed to Develop Cooperation in All Areas With Cuba, Venezuela - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua have agreed to develop cooperation in all areas, including in the military field, during phone conversations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"During recent phone conversations between President Putin and his colleagues from these three very friendly counties to us, we agreed to consider further ways of deepening our strategic partnership in all areas without exception," Lavrov told lawmakers.

