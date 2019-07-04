Putin Agrees Not All National Development Plans Implemented as Quickly as Expected

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Italian Corriere della Sera newspaper that not all national development plans were implemented as quickly as desired, noting it was a problem shared by all countries since all of the states, including Russia, faced too complex goals.

"As for the implementation of plans, indeed, they are not often implemented as quickly as it is ideally possible. Some unforeseen impediments, difficulties and flaws can also emerge. But it is a common problem shared by all countries. And it is clear. All of us, including Russia, currently face too large-scale goals," Putin said.

The interview was published on the Kremlin website ahead of Putin's visit to Italy for talks with his counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, and Conte. Moreover, Putin is expected to hold a meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican.