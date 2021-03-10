Putin Agrees to Meet With Erdogan in Person Soon: 'We Need To Do This'

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in person, adding that they have not seen each other for a long time and this must be done "in the near future."

Putin and Erdogan on Wednesday launched the construction of power unit No.

3 of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in the Turkish province of Mersin.

"Turkey intends to continue cooperation with Russia on major regional problems such as Syria, Libya, Karabakh. I hope we will be able to meet in person soon," Erdogan said, addressing Putin via video link.

"Agreed. We haven't seen each other for a long time, we need to do this in the near future," Putin replied.